WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: barack obama | kamala harris | campaign | election

Washington Post: Obama To Campaign for Harris Leading Up to Election

Friday, 04 October 2024 06:20 AM EDT

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will campaign for vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the month leading up to the Nov. 5 U.S. election, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Obama will kick off his efforts with a trip to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Washington Post said, citing a senior campaign official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Obama and his wife Michelle endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for president in July.

Obama urged Americans to back Harris at the Democratic National Convention that took place at Chicago in August. "America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris," he said at the time.

Harris, a Democrat, faces Republican candidate Donald Trump in what polls show to be a tight presidential race.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former U.S. President Barack Obama will campaign for vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the month leading up to the Nov. 5 U.S. election, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Obama will kick off his efforts with a trip to Pittsburgh on...
barack obama, kamala harris, campaign, election
137
2024-20-04
Friday, 04 October 2024 06:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved