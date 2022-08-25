×
Tags: barack obama | democrats | midterms | fundraisers | dscc | new york city

Obama Joins With Democrats' Midterm Fundraising Efforts

barack obama poses for cameras
Former President Barack Obama attends the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at MV Performing Arts Center in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Aug. 5. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 09:24 AM EDT

Former President Barack Obama is working with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to raise money for midterm election efforts through a fundraiser planned in New York City in September at an undisclosed location.

According to an invitation obtained by Axios, tickets for the Sept. 8 event are $25,000 each for general admission and reception, and $50,000 for VIP purchases, which includes a VIP reception and photo line.

The headline attraction for the event is being billed as a "conversation" between Obama and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the committee's chairman.

The time is listed for the fundraiser as being between 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the address was not listed on the invitation, which said the location would be "provided upon RSVP."

Guests planning to attend the fundraiser are also being required to provide proof that they've had a vaccination and booster shot against COVID-19 and proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken on the day of the event, the invitation says.

Obama will also headline a fundraiser on Aug. 30 for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, reports Politico.

In that event, being held at Martha's Vineyard, Obama will appear with NRDC President and former Attorney General Eric Holder, with the money collected to support the organization's legal actions, support for candidates in the November general election, and the NDRC's work on voting rights.

The Martha's Vineyard fundraiser will include dinner and a discussion about democracy, but the price tag for attending wasn't reported.

Thursday, 25 August 2022 09:24 AM
