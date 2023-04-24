×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: banned books | joe biden | gop

Biden Goes After GOP for Book Bans

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 07:31 PM EDT

In the midst of the White House's celebration for the 2023 Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, President Joe Biden leveraged the moment to take a swipe at the GOP over book bans, according to the Washington Examiner.

"As a student of history," Biden told a crowd on Monday, "I never thought I'd be a president who was fighting against elected officials trying to ban and banning books."

"Empty shelves don't help kids learn very much. And I've never met a parent who wants a politician dictating what their kid can learn, what they can think, and who they can be."

According to the American Library Association (ALA), "Censors targeted 2,571 unique titles in 2022, a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted for censorship in 2021. Of those titles, the vast majority were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community or by and about Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color."

After his remarks on book bans, the president then moved to underscore pressing for more gun control reforms.

"Did you ever think you would have to teach kids to duck and cover? We used to do that a hundred years ago because of nuclear war," Biden added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the midst of the White House's celebration for the 2023 Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, President Joe Biden leveraged the moment to take a swipe at the GOP over book bans, according to the Washington Examiner.
banned books, joe biden, gop
204
2023-31-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 07:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved