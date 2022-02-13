FBI Hunts, Offers Reward in 'Route 91 Bandit' Bank Rob Spree

The FBI has put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Route 91 bandit” suspected of a four-month bank heist spree in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.

In a statement, the bureau said all the robberies occurred at banks located along Interstate 91. The FBI also released photos and surveillance of the suspect.

The bandit allegedly threatened to use a gun and tried to enter the vaults during at least six bank robberies, the FBI reported. He’s described as a white male standing 5′6″ to 5′8″ with a medium build and blue eyes and light-colored hair, according to the statement.

Authorities said he normally dons a hood or a hat and white sneakers, and he also may be cruising around in a newer model Nissan sedan.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, the Boston Globe reported.

“We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. He’s considered armed and dangerous so please take a close look at these images and reach out to us if you know who he is.”

The unidentified suspect was nicknamed the "Route 91 Bandit" after committing the robberies in various cities and towns along the I-91 corridor, which stretches 290 miles north to south from Connecticut to Vermont, the FBI said.

"He's robbed 11 banks via note, has threatened a weapon in many of them and tried to gain access to a vault in many of the robberies," FBI Boston Supervisory Special Agent Christian Fierabend told WMUR-TV.

“He's definitely familiar with the area and the route at least,” he added. “It could be region based. We're not really sure where he may reside.”

The robberies span from Sept. 9, 2021 to Jan. 27, 2022.