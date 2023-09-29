Bail Bondsman First Co-Defendant in Ga. to Plead Guilty

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, one of 18 co-defendants alongside former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case, became the first to plead guilty to the charges against him on Friday.

Hall was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, among other charges. He was also the first co-defendant to surrender last month.

Hall pleaded guilty to five criminal counts, which were considered misdemeanors because he is a first-time offender.

Hall will serve five years of probation as part of the sentencing agreement, according to a judge during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.

Hall was facing seven charges, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state, and violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act in addition to equipment breach.

Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade during a pretrial conference for defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell earlier Friday signaled his office's intent to offer plea deals to some of the co-defendants.