Trial for Ashli Babbitt's Death Set for 2026

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, will go to trial in July 2026, according to US District Judge Ana Reyes.

The decision, announced during a Friday status hearing, came after both the lawyers for the Babbitt family and the government expressed concerns that the original 2025 trial date would not allow enough time to prepare, according to The Hill.

Judge Reyes initially directed lawyers to prepare for a December 2025 trial. However, both sides warned that such a timeline could hinder efforts to obtain key evidence, such as from law enforcement, medical personnel, and other witnesses.

"In light of these circumstances and the significance of this case, the Parties believe that a modest extension ... may be warranted," they wrote in a joint statement.

Despite a revised proposal, the parties requested to push the trial to mid-2026. Reyes ultimately set the trial date for July 20, 2026, after the parties said they were unavailable in June.

Tensions emerged over the discovery process. Babbitt's lawyers sought broader discovery than the government, alleging that officials aimed to limit requests to "shield the facts and avoid or limit liability." The government countered that Babbitt's legal team intended to turn the lawsuit into a "sweeping inquiry" into the Jan. 6 events.

But Reyes warned that "this case is not going to turn into a discovery quagmire."

"You guys are going to work things out," she added. You're not going to bring any discovery dispute to me, and if one of you decides that you're going to ignore me for the second time, you had better have the best argument you've ever had in your entire life."

The suit, filed by Judicial Watch on behalf of Babbitt's estate, claims Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd acted negligently resulting in her death. An internal investigation previously cleared Byrd, stating he acted within department policy and "potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death."