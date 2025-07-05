Rep. Pfluger, Wife Reunite With Daughters Evacuated From Camp Mystic

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said Saturday that he and his wife, Camille, have been reunited with their two young daughters, who were safely evacuated from Camp Mystic near Kerrville, Texas, after flooding from the Guadalupe River left at least 37 people dead and dozens still missing, including girls from the camp.

The congressman posted on X that he and his wife and their third daughter, Vivian, "are now united with Caroline and Juliana, who were evacuated from Camp Mystic, a historic all-girls camp that was hit hard by the flooding."

"The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors," Pfluger said.

He added that he and his family wanted to thank the first responders "who have come from far and wide to save lives."

"The TX Division of Emergency Management has been incredible, and the White House, DHS, FEMA, DPS, and local officials have all been responsive and helpful," the congressman said. "Please join us today as we pray for miracles."

The floodwaters along the river reportedly rose 26 feet in less than an hour early Friday. State and federal officials have said that about 27 campers from the summer camp, which opened in the 1920s, remain missing.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Saturday told Newsmax that there were more than 750 campers at the campgrounds when the flood hit. Several other RV sites and homes along the river were also destroyed by the raging floodwaters.

Patrick said that there were several people in the area for the holiday weekend, including Kerrville's annual July 4 celebration and concert.

"We don't know about all those people because it's hard. You know, we had a number over the holidays to kind of account for everybody," he said. "We don't know how many visitors were there. So there will be an increased loss of life, sadly."

Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Kerr County and other surrounding locations.