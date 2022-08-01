×
Tags: atlanta | music | festival | guns | canceled

Organizers Cancel Music Festival Over Georgia Gun Laws

(Dreamstime.com)

Monday, 01 August 2022 09:25 PM EDT

Organizers of the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta canceled the event on Monday partially due to the state's gun laws, unnamed sources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While festival organizers declined to give a reason for the cancelation, sources close to the matter say it stemmed from a Georgia gun law dating back to 2014.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control," the festival tweeted, "Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon."

The 2014 law in question, the Safe Carry Protection Act, provides gun owners the ability to carry firearms in the majority of public areas without restrictions. Former Republican Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal passed the law, which also allowed schools and places of worship to decide if guns should be allowed in their institutions.

Historically, Music Midtown has banned firearms, but the 2014 law could complicate festival rules due to its allowance of guns in public areas, such as Piedmont Park, where the festival was being held.

Sources familiar with the matter say organizers worried about being sued if they banned guns from the festival.

