Trump: $10K Bonus for Air Traffic Employees Who Kept Working

The air traffic controllers who never skipped a day of work — despite not being paid amid what President Donald Trump called the "Democrat shutdown hoax" — might be getting a nice $10,000 bonus if the president has his way.

"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!" Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social amid the threat of massive airline delays and cancellations due to short staffing amid the government shutdown. "Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked.' "

Trump vowed to reward the loyal workers who stayed active despite having their paychecks held amid the shutdown.

"For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country," Trump added in his post.

"For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn't step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country."

Falling for the "Democrats' shutdown hoax" to hurt the president will leave a mark on their record, Trump continued.

"You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record," Trump continued. "If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!

"You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering."

Former President Joe Biden's Transportation Department under Pete Buttigieg was not without criticism from Trump either.

"The last 'Administration' wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated 'junk,' " Trump concluded. "They had no idea what they were doing!

"Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU — I won't be able to send your money fast enough!

"To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."