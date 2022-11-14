White House Presses for 'Assault Weapons Ban' After UVA Shooting

The White House released a public statement sharing condolences after the shooting at the University of Virginia that left three people dead.

In the statement, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was "yet another deadly shooting" before calling for an assault weapons ban.

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people," read the statement. "Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting."

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student of the university was apprehended after allegedly killing three people and injuring two others on Sunday. Jones was on the run for 12 hours before being apprehended.

He has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and weapons charges, said the University of Virginia Police Department Chief Timothy Longo Sr.

The victims were D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. Two other students were injured, one in good condition and the other in critical condition, according to UVA President Jim Ryan.

"I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended," said Ryan prior to Jones' arrest.

Longo said the school came to know of Jones' 2021 concealed weapon violation only during its investigation. That offense had occurred off campus and hadn't been reported to the school.

The press secretary politicized the moment pointing to the gun control bill President Joe Biden signed into law.

The law includes incentives for states to pass red-flag laws and it expands upon existing law preventing people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a firearm. It also expanded background checks on people between the ages of 18 and 21 seeking to purchase a firearm.

"Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence," Jean-Pierre said. "Earlier this year, President Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more.

"We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow."