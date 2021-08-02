×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ASIA | EUROPE | GER | GOV | INDIA | NORTHAM | US

US Belatedly Hits Biden's 70 Percent Vax Goal

US Belatedly Hits Biden's 70 Percent Vax Goal
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 02 August 2021 03:08 PM

Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped.

After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S. vaccinations has recently accelerated due to the rapid spread of the delta variant of coronavirus.

The U.S. was averaging more than 72,000 new infections a day in a delta-fueled resurgence of the virus as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped.After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S....
ASIA, EUROPE, GER, GOV, INDIA, NORTHAM, US, WORLD, WWTOP
92
2021-08-02
Monday, 02 August 2021 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved