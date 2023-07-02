Florida AG Applauds SCOTUS for Stopping Biden 'Power Grab'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Sunday applauded the Supreme Court's decision in a "major separation of powers issue," saying the Biden administration overstepped its authority by attempting to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

Moody told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that the court stopped a "major power grab" by the Biden administration.

"It has always been the law of the nation that these major questions of economic policy are decided by Congress," she said. "The president and his unelected agencies have no ability, no lawful right to come in and make these decisions. This is a major separation of powers issue."

Moody called it "incredible" that Biden even contemplated wanting to put an extra $400 billion burden on taxpayers, when the United States already "has the world's leading amount of debt" at about $31 trillion.

She also slammed as hypocritical Biden calling his plan an attempt to help hardworking Americans when exactly the opposite is true, because the administration was trying "to push all this debt, all this expense, $400 billion, onto hardworking Americans."

Moody also commented on the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions when it declared that race cannot be a factor in the process.

Florida's attorney general said her state "has eliminated race-based considerations from our universities since 1999," explaining that "Gov. [Jeb] Bush was in office and he said, 'I don't want the color of someone's skin determining whether or not someone gets into university.'"

Moody said the Supreme Court's decision "will move our universities in a direction of judging people by the merits — and maybe that includes the odds that they have overcome, the circumstances that they have had to face head-on and fight through to apply for admission and that would be available for every person, regardless of skin color."