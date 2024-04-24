WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: artifical intelligence | deepfakes | joe biden | new hampshire

States Consider Bills to Fight AI Calls During Elections

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 02:48 PM EDT

In January, more than 20,000 New Hampshire voters received a call from President Joe Biden asking them to skip the state's presidential primary.

One problem: It wasn't Biden speaking. Instead, his voice was doctored using artificial intelligence.

Now, New Hampshire legislators are proposing a law that would prohibit deepfake phone calls within 90 days of an election, unless they are accompanied by a disclosure that AI was used, Roll Call reported Wednesday. The legislation has passed the state House and next heads to the Senate.

The Granite State is one of 39 states considering legislation to require transparency on AI-generated deepfake ads or calls, Roll Call reported.

Wisconsin recently signed into law similar legislation. Failure to comply will result in a $1,000 fine per violation.

In Florida, legislation was passed that would result in criminal charges if an AI-enabled message is not disclosed, Roll Call reported. The bill has yet to be signed into law by Republican Gov. DeSantis.

Legislation is being weighed in Arizona that would require disclaimers 90 days before an election, with repeated failures resulting in a felony charge.

Several bipartisan bills being worked on in Congress would ban the use of AI-generated material targeting a candidate for federal office.

Technology companies also said they will do their part to help fight AI. In February, a group of companies signed a pact to voluntarily adopt "reasonable precautions" to prevent artificial intelligence tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world.

Tech executives from Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and TikTok signed the accord, announcing a new voluntary framework for how they will respond to AI-generated deepfakes that deliberately trick voters. Twelve other companies — including Elon Musk's X — are also signing the accord.

The symbolic accord outlines methods the companies will use to try to detect and label deceptive AI content when it is created or distributed on their platforms. Companies will share best practices with each other and provide "swift and proportionate responses" when that content starts to spread.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In January, more than 20,000 New Hampshire voters received a call from President Joe Biden asking them to skip the state's presidential primary.
artifical intelligence, deepfakes, joe biden, new hampshire
346
2024-48-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved