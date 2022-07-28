Army Tracking Arms Sent to Ukraine in Hopes of Reimbursement

The U.S. Army is keeping track of the arms and equipment it's sending to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion in order to seek a reimbursement from Congress.

"We're going back to Congress through the Department of Defense, and we're asking to get the resources to replenish that ammunition and those weapons systems," the Army's chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, said on Thursday while speaking at the Association of the United States Army Warfighter Summit and Exposition, according to Defense One.

McConville hopes said that the armored personnel carriers and howitzer artillery weapons will be replaced by "more capable systems," instead of "the older systems" that were sent to Ukraine.

"We don't want to buy new old stuff," he added. "We want to purchase more capable systems rather than replacing them with the older systems."

He also called on Congress to be more prepared for similar situations in the future, noting that the rate of Stinger missiles being used is higher than it has been in years.

McConville said that the Pentagon must "buy enough so if you get in a situation where we have to react like we do right now, we can turn these very, very quickly."