Army Launches Nuclear Power Program

A new nuclear power program will deliver resilient, secure, and assured energy to support national defense installations and critical missions, the Department of the Army announced Tuesday.

The Army celebrated the launch of the Janus Program, which will leverage its nuclear regulatory authorities in close partnership with the Department of Energy to ensure the highest standards of safety, oversight, and transparency.

"The U.S. Army is leading the way on fielding innovative and disruptive technology," said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.

He added, "We are shredding red tape and incubating next-generation capabilities in a variety of critical sectors, including nuclear power."

The program will build commercial microreactors through a contracting model in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit, accelerating delivery of advanced energy solutions to the warfighter.

The reactors will be commercially owned and operated, with the milestone payments intended to help companies close their business cases as they seek "Nth-of-a-kind" production.

The Army said it will provide technical oversight and assistance, including support to the full uranium fuel cycle and broader nuclear supply chain, ensuring the program strengthens defense and U.S. industrial capabilities.

The program is inspired by Project Pele, a transportable nuclear reactor that is the first electricity-producing Generation IV nuclear reactor to begin construction outside of China.

The Department of Energy laboratory teams which worked on Project Pele will also be working closely on the Janus Program.

"The Janus Program is going to deliver real hardware, not PowerPoint slides," said Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment.