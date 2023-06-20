Army Reveals New Combat Vehicle

The U.S. Army this week revealed a new armored combat vehicle that will provide ground forces with "a new level of lethality" and protection, The Defense Post reports.

The vehicle, formerly known as the Mobile Protected Firepower, was renamed the M10 Booker after two American service members who died decades apart. Pvt. Robert D. Booker, an infantryman, a posthumous Medal of Honor recipient who died during combat in Tunisia during World War II, and Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, a tank crewman who was killed in action while participating in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.

US Army acquisition official Doug Bush told reporters that "The stories of these two hero-soldiers articulate the exact needs for the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle."

He added, "Soldiers will now have an infantry assault vehicle that brings a new level of lethality to our ground forces and allows our men and women in uniform an advanced level of protection."

He also noted that the Army does not classify the vehicle as a tank for undisclosed reasons, although it does share many similarities with the M1 Abrams main battle tank.

Although a prototype for the M10 Booker was reported to have multiple issues, including toxic fumes filling the vehicle after the main gun has been fired, the program's executive director told reporters that this issue "is behind us."

"I'm happy to report that toxic fumes were one of our concerns at the production decision and we've been doing some engineering and testing, and I can confidently say today that that is an issue that is behind us," program executive officer Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean said during the press conference.

The Army expects to receive the first M10 Bookers this November, with operational tests set to start in late 2024. M10 battalions will be established and then integrated into light infantry brigade combat teams once the vehicles are determined to be operational.