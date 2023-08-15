Arkansas Nixes Credit for AP African American Course

The Arkansas Education Department will not permit college credit for an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, NBC News reported.

The network news noted the decision came just months after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed bills limiting what can be taught in public schools.

Kimberly Mundell, the Education Department’s communications director, confirmed that the African American Studies course will not be eligible for early college credit during this school year.

"The department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination," she said in a statement.

High school educators may choose to offer the curriculum, but those taking it will not receive advance placement credit.

State education officials reportedly told high school teachers by phone on Friday that the class would not be recognized for course credit by the state, according to the Arkansas Times.

Mundell told KHBS-TV: "The AP African American Studies pilot course is not a history course and is a pilot that is still undergoing major revisions. Arkansas law contains provisions regarding prohibited topics. Without clarity, we cannot approve a pilot that may unintentionally put a teacher at risk of violating Arkansas law."

Alexa Henning, the communications director for the governor’s office, told NBC News: “There is currently an African American History class students can receive credit for. The department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination.”