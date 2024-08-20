WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: arizona | supreme court | abortion

Ariz. Supreme Court Clears Abortion Issue for Vote

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 09:48 PM EDT

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 200-word summary that advocates used to collect signatures is valid, clearing the way for voters to decide on the constitutional right to an abortion.

Under the measure, abortions would be allowed until an embryo or fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks. There are some exceptions for later-term abortions to save the mother’s life or to protect her physical or mental health.

The decision comes on the heels of a Thursday ballot printing deadline.

The Arizona Right to Life, the organization that sued the ballot measure campaign, argued that the petition summary was misleading.

The high court rejected that argument and also refuted the claim that the petition summary obscured the basic thrust of the ballot initiative by failing to mention it would overturn existing abortion laws.

“We have noted that “(r)easonable people can differ about the best way to describe a principal provision, but a court should not enmesh itself in such quarrels,” the court wrote in its ruling.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


