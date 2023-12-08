Arizona Governor: Discussing Sending Guard to Border

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is visiting the U.S. border Saturday, confirmed Friday that her administration is speaking with the federal government about sending the Arizona National Guard to the border after the closure of the port of entry at Lukeville.

"We're certainly talking to the federal government about perhaps sending them under federal orders, which gives them more broad authority to act and provide support to the Border Patrol," Hobbs told the press, Stacey Barchenger of The Arizona Republic reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hobbs, a Democrat, did not confirm that the state was taking concrete action at this time because of the Lukeville closure, but said she is calling on the Biden administration to do more about the situation.

She also said her trip to Lukeville Saturday will help determine "if there's perhaps a mission for the [National] Guard."

"We need the federal government to act and provide more resources. We've been very clear about that. This is a bad decision," Hobbs said, reports Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Specific details of Hobbs' visit have not yet been announced.

The Customs and Border Patrol's Lukeville port, located in the Tucson sector, was closed effective Dec. 4, to move its personnel to assist in "taking migrants into custody," according to federal officials.

The port of entry is the main site Arizonans use when traveling to Rocky Point, a Mexican tourist destination.

CBP reported that between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, more than 17,000 migrants entered the U.S. in the Tucson Sector, compared to the 23,411 migrants who entered during the full month of November 2022.

Hobbs said Friday that a decision hasn't been made on sending the National Guard to the border and that her administration is "in communication with folks on the ground, looking at all our options. It's not something they are asking for right now."

The Biden administration last month proposed, as part of its $105 billion aid bill, sending $14 billion for additional border patrol agents and processing coordinators.

The bill, though, which includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is on hold, with Senate Republicans insisting that it not be passed without additional measures for border security and to stem the flow of immigrants.

Hobbs Friday insisted that there is a "lot more" the administration could be doing.

"I know this is beating a drum that we've been beating for decades," she said. "We need comprehensive immigration reform to thoroughly address this issue."

She added that Washington has not said how long the Lukeville port of entry could be closed.