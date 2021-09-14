Arizona AG Says He's Suing WH Over Vaccine Mandate

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he's suing the Biden administration over its sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate — becoming the first state in the nation to do so -- calling it "egregious federal overreach."

In a press release, Brnovich asserted the mandate for federal employees, federal contractors, and private businesses with over 100 employees is unconstitutional.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” he said, AZ Family reported

“There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn’t begin at our southern border.”

Brnovich is claiming the vaccine mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause by "favoring migrants that have crossed into the country illegally over legal U.S. citizens.”

“The Biden Administration allows migrants to decline the vaccine, protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens,” he added.

Brnovich also tweeted the move.

“I promised Arizonans that we would not stand for the Biden Administration's egregious federal overreach on vaccine mandates.

“Today, we have filed the first lawsuit in the nation against the unconstitutional mandates. Arizona will not tolerate this assault on our sovereignty.”

In his brief, Brnovich said President Joe Biden is "not a king" and calls the vaccine mandate "one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberties, principles of federalism, and separation of powers ever attempted by an American President,” NBC affiliate 12News reported.

Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives, when he first announced the mandate on Sept. 9.