Arizonans to Vote On Cartels' Terror Designation

This November, terror is on the ballot in Arizona. Voters will decide whether to label drug cartels crossing the southern border as terrorist organizations.

The initiative cleared the state's Senate on Friday after the same measure failed last year due to a slim Republican majority, reports The Hill.

GOP state Rep. Steve Montenegro said in a press release that his state is on the frontlines of a war "that Washington ignored until President Trump took action."

"This resolution gives the Trump Administration another tool to defend our state, uphold the rule of law, and protect innocent lives," the release read.

If the ballot measure passes, it's not clear what the new designation would confer in terms of resources or funding. At the federal level, a separate list of foreign terrorist organizations, including eight drug cartels, is maintained and updated.

Groups on the federal list incur financial sanctions, and known members can't legally enter the country. Aiding these terrorist organizations is also illegal.

The Arizona ballot measure will include those who cross the southern border seeking asylum.

"By sending it to the ballot, we're putting the decision where it belongs — with the people," Montenegro said.