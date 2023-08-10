×
Tags: arizona | abortion | gov. hobbs | ballot measures

Arizona Gov. Won't Condemn Abortion After Fetal Viability

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 04:31 PM EDT

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs refused Wednesday to oppose abortions that take place after the 22- to 24-week viability period, or when a fetus is able to survive outside the uterus.

Joining CNN's "The Source," Hobbs said she supported a proposed measure that would raise Arizona's current 15-week ban to the point of fetal viability. However, she did not rule out going further.

"The language in this ballot measure protects that right [to have an abortion] up to viability, determined by healthcare professionals," Hobbs said. "And there is an exception further down the line when the life of the woman is at risk, and I certainly support that exception."

The proposed ballot measure is still in the process of collecting enough votes to appear in next year's election. It also permits later abortions if the mother's physical or mental health is determined to be at risk.

Kaitlan Collins, the CNN program's host, pushed Hobbs further after the governor deflected the first time when asked if there is "any point in a pregnancy" she believes "that abortion should be restricted?"

"If a bill was brought to your desk, now that you are governor, and there were restrictions in it, what is the number of weeks that you would personally support, that you would personally back?" Collins asked.

Hobbs responded: "I have, again, continued to say that I support the language in this measure that leaves that viability determination to health care professionals."

Ballot initiatives to expand abortion have found substantial success in recent years, with measures trying the opposite failing to muster support.

Most recently, voters in Ohio rejected a proposed constitutional change by a wide margin aimed at making it harder for future ballot measures, like abortion-related ones, to pass.

