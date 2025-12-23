Argentina Approves $665M Gold, Silver Mining Project

Argentina's RIGI (Incentive Regime for Large Investments) tax break scheme committee has approved a $665 million gold and silver mining project in the South American nation's western San Juan province, Economy Minister Luis ​Caputo said Tuesday, which is the 10th project to be approved under the scheme.

The incorporation of the Gualcamayo project, which would extend the life of the existing mine and employ some 1,700 people, brings the total investment in projects approved under the RIGI program to $25 billion, Caputo said on social media.