Archbishop Viganò Refutes Attendance Claim at Vatican 'Schism' Trial

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has strongly denied media reports that he attended a Vatican trial regarding charges of schism.

In a statement published on LifeSiteNews, Archbishop Viganò declared, "I did not go to the Vatican yesterday, and I have no intention of going to the Holy Office on June 28, and I have not delivered any statement or document in my defense to the Dicastery, whose authority I do not recognize."

In Christianity, a schism occurs when a single religious body divides into two separate entities. The split can be violent or nonviolent, but it results in at least one of the new groups considering itself distinct from the other.

The charges against Viganò involve making public statements that allegedly deny fundamental elements necessary to maintain communion with the Catholic Church. This includes denying the legitimacy of Pope Francis as the rightful pontiff and outright rejecting the doctrines established during the Second Vatican Council, the Catholic Telegraph reported.

Viganò's statement addresses rumors fueled by an article in America magazine, which he described as "the media arm of the Society of Jesus in the United States and the megaphone of the 'church of mercy' of the Jesuit Bergoglio." He criticized America and Vatican News for their handling of the news regarding the Decree sent to him on June 11, alleging that Vatican News was unaware of the Decree, which he had publicized two hours before a scheduled meeting at the Dicastery.

"The reports spread by certain media outlets, stating that I presented myself yesterday, Thursday, June 20, at the Palace of the Holy Office, as intimated to me by the Decree of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, is devoid of any foundation. These reports are completely false," Viganò stated.

He accused America magazine of rushing to publish an article by Gerard O’Connell titled "Archbishop Viganò charged with schism by the Vatican" without awaiting the official release of the Vatican document. Viganò alleged that this action revealed close ties between the Vatican and America magazine and was part of a strategy to predetermine his trial's outcome.

"The juridical competence of America magazine, however, seems to have no place in the Vatican, where it has now become common to use extrajudicial trials and the direct interventions of the Argentine both to cover up the real culprits and to hastily condemn the innocent," Viganò added. He drew parallels with cases involving former Cardinal McCarrick and Jesuit Marko Rupnik, contrasting their handling with his own situation.

In a notable excerpt, Viganò criticized the Vatican's procedural approach: “Evidence is considered superfluous, and the procedure is deliberately simplified in order to reach a conviction as soon as possible.” He reiterated his refusal to recognize the authority of the Dicastery or its Prefect, Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, stating his lack of intention to participate in what he termed a "show trial."

Viganò also lashed out at the Jesuits, citing James Martin, S.J., as an example of the doctrinal deviations he attributes to the order. He concluded by questioning the legitimacy of Pope Francis' leadership: “Bergoglio’s ‘church’ is not the Catholic Church, but rather that ‘conciliar church’ born from Vatican Council II and recently rebranded with the no less heretical name of ‘synodal church.’ If it is from this ‘church’ that I am declared to be separated by schism, it will be for me a cause for honor and pride.”

America magazine has since corrected its article, clarifying that Archbishop Viganò did not present himself to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith on June 20, 2024.