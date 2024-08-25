Arab World Mocks Terror Org: 'Nasrallah the Chicken Hunter'

Hezbollah’s highly anticipated retaliatory rocket attack on Israel was met with disdain and mockery in the Arab world Sunday, with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist group, derided as the architect of a the “chicken massacre," The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel largely fended off Hezbollah’s launch of 320 Katyusha rockets aimed at the Jewish state on Sunday in response to the assassination of Senior Cmdr. Fuad Shukr last month. The Lebanon-based Iran proxy said it hit 11 military targets but reports surfaced that Hezbollah caused damage to chicken farms in northern Israel.

“The chicken massacre was not a coincidence, but a strategic plan! The goal? To prevent the opponents and enemies of the ‘resistance’ from gloating after every bombing and saying they didn't even hurt a chicken,” read one Arabic-language post with more than 44,000 followers.

And this: “A chicken coop was destroyed, killing a number of chickens and chicks and breaking thousands of eggs. Damn you scoundrels, you and the Iranian Houthis, you laugh at the Arab peoples, you and the Zionists are two sides of the same coin, implementing one project and one goal,” read another post to X, with 83,000 followers.

Israel thwarted what it said was a larger Hezbollah offensive by taking out more than 40 launch sites in southern Lebanon via 100 fighter jets. Israel said it destroyed thousands of launcher barrels.

Hezbollah promised Sunday’s attacks were just the first phase to answer for Shukr, one which did not impress.

“Allahu Akbar! Hassan Nasrallah's response! Hezbollah's response! The number of chicken injuries rose to 27 chickens, 5 of them are critically injured, with first-degree burns to the wings and beak, after the chicken pen was targeted in response to the assassination of Fuad Shukr,” read another post.