Apple Lowers Production of Vision Pro Headsets Due to Poor Sales

Apple has sharply reduced production of its Vision Pro headset and slashed marketing spending by more than 95% over the past year following disappointing sales, according to a report Thursday by the Financial Times.

While Apple has not disclosed official sales figures, estimates from market research firm International Data Corp. suggest roughly 45,000 Vision Pro units were sold in the final quarter of 2025 after about 390,000 devices were shipped earlier in the year from Chinese manufacturing partner Luxshare.

Marketing data from analytics firm Sensor Tower shows Apple also cut its digital advertising spend for Vision Pro by more than 95% in the U.S. and U.K., signaling a major pullback on promotion of the mixed-reality headset.

The slowdown highlights weak consumer demand for a product that was widely viewed as a test of Apple's ability to create a new growth engine beyond the iPhone.

Apple's core products, iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, generate billions in quarterly revenue, with the iPhone accounting for roughly half of the company's total sales.

Consumer feedback has pointed to several shortcomings for Vision Pro, including the device's weight, limited battery life, high price point, and discomfort during extended use.

Analysts say those issues reflect broader challenges facing the wearable headset category.

"We can say the cost, form factor, and the lack of VisionOS native apps are the reasons why the Vision Pro never sold broadly," Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring told FT.

Industrywide, virtual and mixed-reality headsets have struggled to gain mainstream adoption. According to Counterpoint Research, the global VR headset market declined 14% last year as consumers remained hesitant to embrace bulky hardware with limited everyday use cases.

While Meta dominates roughly 80% of the market with its Quest lineup, its devices are significantly cheaper, averaging around $370, but also less technologically advanced than Vision Pro.

Analysts note that until headsets become lighter, more affordable, and offer must-have applications beyond gaming and novelty experiences, widespread consumer adoption is likely to remain elusive, even for industry leaders like Apple.