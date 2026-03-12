WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: appeals court | revive | california | child safety law

Court Revives Most of California Child Safety Law

Thursday, 12 March 2026 02:18 PM EDT

A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out most of an injunction that had blocked California from enforcing a state law meant to shield children from social media and other online content that could harm them mentally or physically.

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the trade group NetChoice was unlikely to prove that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act was invalid on its face. It upheld the injunction with respect to some of the law's restrictions.

NetChoice argued that the law turned its dozens of members, including Amazon.com, Google, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms, Netflix and Elon Musk's X, into state-deputized censors, violating the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

The trade group had no immediate comment. Spokespeople for California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office defended the law, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, the California law required businesses to create reports addressing whether their online platforms could harm children, and take steps before launch to reduce the risks.

It also required businesses to estimate the ages of child users and configure privacy settings for them, or provide high settings for everyone. Civil fines could reach $2,500 per child for negligence and $7,500 per child for intentional violations. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out most of an injunction that had blocked California from enforcing a state law meant to shield children from social media and other online content that could harm them mentally or physically.
appeals court, revive, california, child safety law
211
2026-18-12
Thursday, 12 March 2026 02:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved