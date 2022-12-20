×
AOC Climate-Change Film Flops at Box Office

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 02:39 PM EST

A film from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is a box office flop after earning only $15,000 in two weekends.

The film, "To The End," which tracks Ocasio-Cortez's quest to stop climate change, failed to earn a wider release pattern after it debuted on 120 theater screens on Dec. 9, The Washington Examiner reported.

The premiere fell to the No. 34 spot in its opening weekend, grossing $9,694, according to movie analysis site Numbers.

The film features street protests and conversations in the halls of Congress as Ocasio-Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas grapple with government policy and social narratives around climate, The Washington Examiner noted.

Director Rachel Lears worked with Ocasio-Cortez for a second time following the duo's first film together, "Knock Down the House," which debuted in 2019.

"To the End is more all-hands-on-deck than Knock Down the House," according to film critic site RogerEbert.com. "It's inspiring to see, and To the End is set to ignite more Americans to take action. One setback is that it doesn't feel to offer too clear a sense of what's in the Green New Deal; instead it's about what a positive future these leaders could bring."

In the trailer, AOC says: "Fighting for change politically requires faith. This is going to be the moon shot of our generation."

