Blinken to Continue Cease-Fire Efforts in Saudi Arabia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia next week to discuss ongoing efforts of a negotiated cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of the remaining hostages.

Israel is currently preparing for a large-scale offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah which officials say is necessary to eradicate the last remaining Hamas battalions still taking refuge amongst civilians.

Hamas is still believed to be holding 133 hostages out of the 253 it captured on the Oct. 7 assault.

Blinken plans to "discuss the recent increase in humanitarian assistance being delivered to Gaza and underscore the importance of ensuring that increase is sustained. The Secretary will also emphasize the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading and discuss ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region, including through a pathway to an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel," according to a statement from his office.

Some Hamas officials have indicated a willingness to lay down their arms for good in exchange for a Palestinian state. The administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said its goal is to eradicate Hamas and is opposed to a Palestinian state on 1967 lands.

In addition, Blinken plans to meet with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss how to improve security in the region. On the issues of climate change and global energy transition, Blinken will coordinate a meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development.