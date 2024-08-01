Blinken: Opposition's Gonzalez Won Venezuela Election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in no uncertain terms, that Edmundo Gonzalez won the election in Venezuela, even though dictator Nicolas Maduro has claimed victory, the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people, that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken noted the democratic opposition party led by Gonzalez was polling ahead of Maduro in more than 80% of Venezuela's precincts, adding it is "insurmountable" evidence of Gonzalez's lead, congratulating him on running a successful campaign.

"Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said.

Blinken said Maduro's claim of a victory had no "supporting evidence." The Venezuelan National Electoral Council, which called the election for Maduro, is a governing body that is controlled by the dictator and has not published any data supporting evidence of his victory.

Blinken strongly condemned threats to arrest opposition leaders in Venezuela, including Maria Corina Machado, who wrote an editorial for The Wall Street Journal published Thursday in which she said she was in hiding in fear for her life.

Blinken's statement came on the heels of Brian Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, saying there was "irrefutable evidence" that Maduro lost, the Herald reported. Nichols said countries that fail to recognize this "are only enabling Maduro and his representatives to attempt a massive fraud and disregard for the rule of law and democratic principles."