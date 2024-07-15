Anti-Abortion Advocates Halt RNC Battle Plans

A group of anti-abortion advocates decided to end plans to fight the GOP's platform on abortion at this week's Republican National convention after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Politico reported.

The group, members of the RNC's Platform Committee, had objected to language that said abortion was in the hands of the states, which was supported by the Trump campaign. The group wanted the platform to call for a stronger federal role on the issue and had considered taking their fight to the floor, Politico said.

But the group said everything has changed since Saturday's shooting.

"Given today, and everything that has occurred, if the opportunity were there [for a floor fight] we wouldn't take it at this point," Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, told Politico. "Don't take our silence as being indifferent to what took place, it's just timing."

Perkins, 19 other platform committee members, and anti-abortion groups said the RNC's platform on abortion did not include a call for the 14th Amendment to protect unborn child and omitted support for a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare that life begins at conception, establishing legal protections for fetuses that could undo abortion protections in blue states, according to Politico.

Perkins said he was also concerned the platform was drafted in secret by the Trump campaign and approved behind closed doors, Politico reported.