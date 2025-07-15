'Forever Chemicals' Endangering Antarctic Waters

Scientific researchers have discovered a range of what are known as "forever chemicals" polluting the once pristine waters near the Antarctic Peninsula.

The peninsula is the northern extension of the frigid continent of Antarctica. It is the closest point to the southern tip of South America, almost 700 miles away.

The Hill reported that scientists investigated the presence of long-lasting chemicals in the area after earlier studies did not indicate heavy concentrations of chemicals such as PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances).

The work, published at Nature.com, challenged earlier studies by pointing out that ocean currents flowing around the continent can keep chemicals away from some areas, but allow for concentrations to develop near other areas of the continent, like the northward-jutting peninsula.

PFAS are recognized by many people as a class of chemicals that state and federal environmental agencies have found are linked to health dangers. The chemicals were commonly used in firefighting foam, and are used in the manufacture of cookware and cosmetics.

In 2021, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to protect drinking water from PFAS. A number of PFAS protection measures have been announced by the department since then. That includes some recent potential PFAS regulation rollbacks.

What the Antarctic researchers with the University of Barcelona and Spain's Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water research found was that some PFAS compounds are "widely distributed" in several of the world's oceans. In the case of those near Antarctica, swirling currents help localize their presence near the peninsula. But that also helps limit to some degree, their wider distribution around the rest of the continent.

The researchers say their work shows no place on Earth is completely protected from dangerous chemicals.

"This unexpected accumulation evidences the global risk posed by persistent chemicals," they wrote.