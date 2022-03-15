'Inventing Anna' Sorokin to Be Deported to Germany

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the fake heiress who was jailed after she famously scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks and New York's elites, and who inspired the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," was set to be deported back to Germany this week, according to multiple reports.

AFP reported that Sorokin was to be extradited to Germany on Monday. The texting app that allows for communication with inmates at the correctional facility where Sorokin was being held noted that she had been released from its custody, according to The New York Times. Friends confirmed her deportation to the outlet.

"I was chatting with her this morning," Blake Cummings, who ran her Instagram account while she was in detention told the Times on Monday morning. "She didn't expect this."

Sorokin's attorney, Manny Arora, told NBC News that he had not been able to contact her on Monday afternoon.

"Legally, they should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal," Arora said in a statement. "But we are dealing with bureaucracy, and there are numerous filings in her case so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. I haven't heard from Miss Sorokin this afternoon, and so I am working under the presumption that she is being deported."

Sorokin, who was born in Russia but has family in Germany, was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 on charges of grand larceny and theft of service after she swindled hundreds of thousands from banks and businesses by posing as a wealthy German heiress, Anna Delvey. She claimed to have had a $60 million inheritance and was raising funds to launch a Manhattan social club.

Sorokin had spent six weeks out of custody after serving her minimum four-year sentence in February, 2021, when she was arrested at a routine check-in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Lower Manhattan for overstaying her visa.

Commenting on her imminent deportation, an ICE spokesperson told AFP on Monday that Sorokin "remains in ICE custody pending removal." No further details were provided.