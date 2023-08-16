Anheuser-Busch Heir Offers to Buy Back Family Business

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch said he would be willing to buy back the company that bears his name if Anheuser-Busch InBev, the international beer corporation that owns the brand, would offer to sell it.

Busch told Outkick host Tomi Lahren that Anheuser-Busch InBev will experience a long road to recovery, assuming it can recover at all, after the monthslong boycott for partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. If the conglomerate wants to sell what it may view as a liability, Busch said he would be happy to buy it.

"If they don't want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I'll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you, and we'll make that brand great again," he said.

Busch stated that the first thing he would do is apologize to Bud Light's customers and restore the culture of Anheuser-Busch, which was known for appreciation of its employees and its customers. However, "that culture is completely gone," Busch said. "They knew who their drinkers were. They were with the bar owners and the restaurant owners and the liquor store owners and talking to these people day in and day out."

"Even my dad at 89 years old, 90 years old, he was still going to the bars selling Budweiser back in those days," Busch continued. "We've always cared very, very much about the people in America. What made this company great was America, of course."

Busch added: "When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these woke colleges to do your advertising for you, you're making a big mistake. You need to go out there and understand who your core customer is."