Rep. Harris: Senate Housing Bill DOA in House

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said that a housing bill that recently passed the Senate has no chance of passing the House unless major changes are made.

"We’ll deal with housing in some way — it’s not going to be the way the Senate is going to send it over to the House," Harris told Politico.

"We’ll go from there," he added.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act could pass the upper chamber Thursday after advancing past a 89-9, with one person voting present, in a procedural vote Tuesday.

Some lawmakers on the right have expressed concern over a provision that only temporarily bans the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency, rather than the permanent ban they are seeking, Politico reported.

Another provision in the bill would ban institutional investors from owning single-family homes.

"I’m not thrilled about being asked to vote for a bunch of Elizabeth Warren rent control policies, pricing control and rent policies that are downright socialist, if not outright communist," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Politico.

"We’re interested in making sure that there’s never going to be a central bank digital currency that controls what people spend and where they spend it," Perry told Politico about the digital currency provision.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., acknowledged in a meeting with House Republicans at its annual retreat that there is not unanimity in his caucus about banning large investors from buying homes, four people told Politico, even though it has the support of President Donald Trump.

Harris told Politico the bill could go to a House-Senate conference, or the House could pass amendments to the bill and send it back to the upper chamber.

The White House is urging the House to pass the Senate bill in its current form, Politico reported.