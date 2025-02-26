Cuomo Backers Start Super PAC Ahead of NYC Mayor's Race

Former Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's close allies have registered a super PAC that will likely support a campaign for mayor of New York City, The New York Times reports.

Longtime Cuomo adviser Steven M. Cohen led the formation of the PAC, Fix the City, along with LGBT activist Brian Ellner, lobbyist John Cordo, and attorney Mitra Hormozi. Sources told the Times that the group's paid media will be overseen by Bill Knapp, the co-founder of the public affairs firm SKDK who formerly worked on ex-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaigns.

"There's a strong cadre of people who have made clear to me their interest in being supportive of the former governor's mayoral candidacy," James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, told the Times when asked about potential contributors to the super PAC.

The Times reported earlier this week that Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment, was looking to mount a comeback and challenge New York City Mayor Eric Adams in the upcoming Democratic primary this June.

"I have no doubt that he is going to run," Kathryn Wylde, who heads the nonprofit business group Partnership for New York City, told the newspaper after meeting with the ex-governor.

"Many in the business community feel that he is the person who can best manage the city and the relationship with President [Donald] Trump," she said.