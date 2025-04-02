Cuomo: Rivals Allied With 'Forces of Antisemitism'

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a candidate for New York City mayor, this week ripped his more progressive opponents as having joined with "forces of antisemitism" due to their support for Palestine and criticism of Israel.

Cuomo, during an address to the West Side Institutional Synagogue on New York's Upper West Side on Tuesday, hit out at the Democratic Socialists of America as a part of the "forces of antisemitism and pro-Palestinian policies."

He added, "Incredibly, many major New York City politicians are their disciples."

Cuomo went on to criticize several of his rivals in the mayor's race, inclulding Queens Assemblyman Zohran Momdani, a member of the DSA, as well as City Comptroller Brad Lander, a former DSA member, saying that they support anti-Israel policies.

"The DSA charter calls for the end of American aid to Israel and does not recognize the existence of the State of Israel," Cuomo said. "Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a DSA devotee, proposed a bill that would revoke the not-for-profit designation of any organization that aided Israel."

Mamdani said in a statement: "Andrew Cuomo does not care about antisemitism. Andrew Cuomo cares about one thing and one thing only: himself. And he's willing to weaponize any issue, lie about any person, or take advantage of any vulnerable group if he deems it politically convenient."

Lander, who is Jewish, said in a statement: "Andrew Cuomo has literally been sued by Jewish leaders for acts of antisemitism, and has a disgusting history of exploiting Jewish suffering for his political gain."

In 2020, three Jewish congregations in Rockland County filed a lawsuit against New York State and Cuomo, then the governor, over Covid-19 restrictions on religious gatherings, accusing Cuomo of having shown a "streak of anti-Semitic discrimination."