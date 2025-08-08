Former S.C. Lt. Gov. Bauer Ends Senate Campaign

Former South Carolina Lt. Gov. André Bauer has dropped out of the U.S. Senate race, just weeks after launching his campaign.

"After deep prayer and reflection, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate," Bauer wrote in a social media post Friday afternoon.

"This decision does not come lightly. I entered this race with a servant's heart—believing that our nation needs leaders who are grounded in truth, integrity, and faith. But I believe now, more than ever, that in order for us to truly move forward, we must stop tearing one another down with lies and division.

"I cannot and will not be part of a political climate that rewards deception over honesty, or ambition over unity. God calls us to walk in truth, to speak life, and to be peacemakers—not power seekers.

"If we are going to win — truly win — it won't be through slander or selfish gain. It will be through unity, humility, and a shared desire to honor God and serve one another. I pray the remaining candidates can do just that," he added.

Bauer, a Republican, sought to primary Sen. Lindsey Graham.