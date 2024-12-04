WATCH TV LIVE

Analysis: US, Russia Already at War

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 12:08 PM EST

America and Russia are now at war, writes top military and Russia analyst Rebekah Koffler for Newsmax Platinum.

Koffler's briefing details Russian President Vladimir Putin's own comments and actions.

The special briefing details what led to the war and why Koffler argues America and Russia are now in an escalation game.

Koffler has provided analysis for the CIA, Defense Department and NSA.

A major outbreak is possible, she warns in her report.

