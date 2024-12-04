America and Russia are now at war, writes top military and Russia analyst Rebekah Koffler for Newsmax Platinum.

Koffler's briefing details Russian President Vladimir Putin's own comments and actions.

The special briefing details what led to the war and why Koffler argues America and Russia are now in an escalation game.

Koffler has provided analysis for the CIA, Defense Department and NSA.

A major outbreak is possible, she warns in her report.

See Full Platinum Report:

Analysis: US, Russia Already at War

Newsmax Platinum is a subscription-paid service that give readers in-depth news reports, investigative articles and analysis you can’t find anywhere else.

See More Platinum Here and Sign Up Today!