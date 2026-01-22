Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar Files Paperwork for Gubernatorial Run

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is one step closer to running for governor in her state.

The Democrat senator filed paperwork with the state's campaign finance board on Thursday ahead of an expected bid.

Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this month he would not seek a third term, as an investigation into welfare fraud in his state threatened to make him vulnerable for reelection.

Walz is also being investigated for his response to an ICE agent fatally shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis, leading to widespread protests in the city.

Klobuchar met with Walz on Wednesday.

A person close to Klobuchar told Politico her filing was a "preliminary step necessary for any candidate considering a run."

Klobuchar is expected to make an announcement in the coming days, a source told Politico.

If she enters the race, Klobuchar would immediately be considered the odds-on favorite to win, having been reelected three times by double digits.

Klobuchar would be able to name her replacement in the Senate if elected, but an aide to Walz said he would not accept an appointment to the upper chamber.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced earlier this week he would run for reelection and not run for governor.

Running for the Republican nomination are MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, and Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel.

"Regardless of who they put on the ticket in 2026, the Democrat, whoever that is, is just another third term of Tim Walz," Demuth said in a statement.