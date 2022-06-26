×
Tags: amtrak | train | crash | california | crossing

Amtrak Crash Kills 3 in Brentwood, California

(Photo 18016794 © James Menges | Dreamstime.com)

Sunday, 26 June 2022 10:06 PM

An Amtrak train running through an unincorporated part of Brentwood, California, crashed into a car containing five people on Sunday afternoon at a private crossing. The crash resulted in three deaths and left an adult and child hospitalized with "major injuries," CBS reported.

"It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said.

The train stopped after the collision, the public information officer added. And none of its 85 passengers were injured. But three people died, and the two others were taken to John Muir Medical Center.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, alongside the California Highway Patrol, said officials with BNSF Railway, who owns the tracks, are conducting the investigation.

Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

