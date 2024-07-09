16 AGs Petition Supreme Court on Wis. Parents' Rights Case

Sixteen state attorneys general filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of a lawsuit in Wisconsin surrounding a school district's policy to exclude parents from discussions with children about changing their gender identity while at school.

A group of parents sued the Eau Claire Area School District in 2022 over its guidance that "mandates that schools and teachers hide critical information regarding a child's health from his or her parents and to take action specifically designed to alter the child's mental and physical well-being," The Blaze reported.

"Specifically, the Policy allows and requires District staff to treat a child as if he or she is the opposite sex, by changing the child's name, pronouns, and intimate facility use, all without the parents' knowledge or consent."

The AGs, led by Virginia's Jason Miyares, filed a friend of the court brief, petitioning the High Court to hear the case.

"Parents have the right to be involved in major decisions affecting their children's lives. This case presents an opportunity for the U.S. Supreme Court to provide much-needed clarity and reaffirm that government officials cannot override parents' fundamental rights simply because they believe they know better," Miyares said in a statement.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled that a lower court's decision to dismiss the parents' complaint was correct "for lack of subject matter jurisdiction."

The case also got the attention of America First Legal.

"Eau Claire schools have adopted a monstrous plan to secretly 'change' the genders of children as young as 5 — without parental consent — effectively subjecting them to unnatural ideological experiments contrary to their health and biology. … This revolutionary crusade to remake and reshape our children … must be extricated root and branch from our schools. America First Legal is leading the way in the fight to save our children from this lawless marxist indoctrination," AFL President, Stephen Miller said in a statement.