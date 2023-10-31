×
PRRI Poll: 77 Percent Say US Headed in Wrong Direction

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 05:32 PM EDT

More than three-fourths of Americans (77%) said they believe the country is heading in the wrong direction while only 22% said it's heading in the right direction, according to a poll released Oct. 25 by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Brookings Institution.

The 2023 American Values Survey was conducted Aug. 25-30, using a sample of 2,525 adults who are part of the Ipsos Knowledge Panel. The margin of error is plus or minus  2.19 percentage points.

It found that 90% of Republicans and 81% of independents said the country is heading in the wrong direction, compared with 59% of Democrats. It also found 75% said the fate of the country is at stake in the 2024 presidential election, including 84% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans, and 73% of independents.

The poll found that since the 1950s, 55% said America's culture and way of life has changed for the worse. It also found 52% said America's best days are behind it.

Strikingly, 23% said because things have gotten so far off track, "true American patriots" might have to resort to violence to save the country, up from 15% in 2021. The poll did not define "true American patriot" or "political violence."

"PRRI has asked this question in eight separate surveys since March, 2021," a news release from PRRI said. "This is the first time support for political violence has peaked above 20%."

Among Republicans, 33% said "true American patriots" might have to resort to political violence to save the country, compared with 22% of independents and 13% of Democrats. Republicans who have favorable views of former President Donald Trump (41%) are nearly three times as likely as Republicans who have unfavorable views of him (16%) to agree about resorting to political violence to save the country.

Among 20 political issues, the poll found 62% said housing and everyday expenses were the most pressing, followed by crime (50%), healthcare (49%), human trafficking (48%), and the health of democracy (47%).

When asked if society has become too soft and feminine, 48% said yes, up 10 percentage points from last year's poll. Among Republicans, 72% agreed, up 7 percentage points from 2022, and 24% of Democrats agreed, up 9 percentage points from last year.

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


