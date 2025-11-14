Trump-Ordered Release of Amelia Earhart Files Begins

The federal government on Friday began releasing long-withheld records related to Amelia Earhart's 1937 disappearance, following President Donald Trump's order to declassify the files.

This marked a rare intervention by a president into a historic aviation mystery and a step toward greater federal transparency.

The National Archives and Records Administration has made public the first batch of documents connected to Earhart's final flight, in response to Trump's September request.

The newly released files reportedly include "reports, maps, messages, and other materials tracing Earhart's flight and documenting the government's search for her following her disappearance," according to a government press release.

Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic in 1932, vanished on July 2, 1937, while attempting to fly around the world when her aircraft left Lae, New Guinea, en route to Howland Island.

According to the release, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence began compiling these records at the direction of Tulsi Gabbard, who, as director, stated the files would "shine light on the disappearance of a beloved American aviator who has been at the center of public inquisition for decades."

Her statement added that the move reflects a broader effort "to end the weaponization of intelligence and instead focus the Intelligence Community on finding the truth and telling the truth, and ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people."

In a September post on Truth Social, Trump described Earhart as an "Aviation Pioneer."

"Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again," he wrote. "Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions."

The ODNI says the government will continue to identify and release related records in the coming months.

Supporters of the move argue that releasing these historical materials demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to government transparency and restoring public trust in federal institutions.

Analysts say the unveiling comes amid renewed congressional and public interest in the 88-year-old disappearance.

The most widely accepted explanation remains that Earhart's plane ran out of fuel and crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Howland Island.

Other prominent theories include that Earhart landed on Gardner Island, now called Nikumaroro, and later died as a castaway.

Another holds that she was captured by Japanese forces during the buildup to World War II.

While the newly released documents do not yet solve the mystery, the timing and high-level directive have stirred interest among aviation historians and transparency advocates.

Some veteran researchers caution that earlier declassifications have already led to the release of large parts of the archive, and they are skeptical that the new batch will contain previously undisclosed material.