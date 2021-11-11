×
Tags: amazon | fire tv | newsmax | free

Amazon Fire Users: Get Newsmax for Free!

Thursday, 11 November 2021 10:45 PM

Here is a shocking but true fact: Only one of the major cable news channels is available to watch in over 100 million U.S. homes.

It's Newsmax TV!

Amazon Fire TV now has made Newsmax easily available to its 72 million users through its television home page.

Just hit the "News" app on the homepage and you'll find us with other top news channels.

When in Fire TV's News app, you can find Newsmax under the "Live" and "Channels" categories.

You can also add Newsmax to "My Channels" to create a shortcut to the live feed of the channel for easy viewing.

Newsmax is available on all major cable systems PLUS we stream free on most major OTT and connected TV platforms, such as Amazon Fire TV, Samsung+, Roku, Pluto, Xumo, LG, VIZIO, Chromecast, YouTube and many more.

Finding Newsmax on these platforms is usually easy.

First look for Newsmax in the service's channel guide or just search for or say "Newsmax App."

Remember, Newsmax is now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in America because tens of millions are tuning in for news they can really trust!

Find Newsmax on my cable or OTT system – Go Here Now

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus

Newsfront
