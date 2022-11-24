Amazon Workers Internationally Plan Black Friday Protests

Thousands of Amazon employees around the world plan to take part in protests and walkouts on Black Friday, Bloomberg reported.

Workers in about 40 countries — including the U.S., United Kingdom, India, Japan and Australia — plan to protest on Friday, one of the busiest days of the year for online shopping, Bloomberg reported.

The employees are demanding better wages and working conditions in a campaign dubbed "Make Amazon Pay."

Groups are promoting the effort, coordinated by an international coalition of trade unions, on Twitter under the hashtag #MakeAmazonPay. Environmental and civil society groups also are backing the protests.

"It's time for the tech giant to cease their awful, unsafe practices immediately, respect the law and negotiate with the workers who want to make their jobs better," said Christy Hoffman, general secretary for UNI Global Union, one of the campaign's organizers.

Unions in France and Germany are spearheading the latest collective action, with coordinated strikes in 18 major warehouses, intended to disrupt shipments across key European markets, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon has faced complaints of unfair labor practices, as well as union drives at some facilities.

Staten Island, New York, employees in March pulled off the first-ever labor win at an Amazon warehouse in the U.S.

"While we are not perfect in any area, if you objectively look at what Amazon is doing on these important matters you'll see that we do take our role and our impact very seriously," Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said, Bloomberg reported.

On Friday, a U.S. federal judge ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism in a case brought by the National Labor Relations Board (NLB).

The NLB sued Amazon in March seeking the reinstatement of a fired employee who was involved in organizing a company warehouse on Staten Island.

U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati ruled there was "reasonable cause" to believe the e-commerce giant committed an unfair labor practice by firing Bryson. She issued a cease-and-desist order directing the Seattle-based company to not retaliate against employees involved in workplace activism.

The judge, however, denied the agency's request to reinstate the terminated employee because, she said, the NLRB did not present evidence that the worker's termination is having considerable effect on organizing efforts by employees or the Amazon Labor Union.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.