Amanda Knox: I'm 'Still Fighting to Clear My Name'

As she prepares for a new trial, Amanda Knox says she is “still fighting to clear my name” when it comes to the 2007 murder of her roommate in Italy.

A student at the time, Knox was studying abroad when she was convicted of murdering her 21-year-old roommate Meredith Kercher. She was later acquitted of the crime.

“What I'll say here is that I'm both trepidatious and excited about the chance to finally clear my name once and for all," she said in a series of posts on X.

Although her murder conviction was later overturned, The Messenger reported that Knox was still convicted of slander for accusing a bartender of the murder when questioned by police.

In October, Italy’s high court invalidated that conviction and ordered a new trial.

“I am not afraid to travel back to Italy and take the stand in my defense,” Knox continued on X. “I was so unprepared to do so as a 20-year-old. All these years later, I finally am. And I want my daughter and my son to see what standing up for the truth and for your princples looks like.”

Knox was studying in Perugia, Italy, in 2007 when she was arrested for Kercher’s brutal slaying. The British exchange student was found in her bedroom, half-naked and with her throat slashed.

Then-20-year-old Knox and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were both arrested and ultimately convicted of Kercher’s murder in a case that was covered by tabloids worldwide.

After spending four years in prison, Knox and Sollecito were freed in 2011 when they were acquitted by an appeals court. Prosecutors had argued that Kercher was murdered in a sex game gone wrong, but there was little hard evidence to tie the young couple to the crime.

According to The Messenger, they were convicted again in absentia in 2013, before being acquitted for a second time two years later.

In her thread on X, Knox said that while she is still trying to fully clear her name, the man who murdered her roommate is “free from prison … and still, it seems, harming young women.”

Rudy Guede was sentenced to 30 years for the slaying in 2008, but later had his conviction reduced to 18 years. Freed on parole in 2021, Guede was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend just six months after his release.