Carl Higbie's New App Ranks Companies for Political Bias

Consumers are now just a click away from ensuring their purchases aren’t supporting causes at odds with their personal beliefs.

A new app, Align Us, allows shoppers to check out whether a company or brand is conservative or liberal before deciding to spend money on the product or service.

Carl Higbie, CEO of Align Us and host of Newsmax’s "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," said he got the idea for the app and website after realizing there was no way for a consumer to rate a company based on its political and social values and affiliations.

The Align Us app is not affiliated with Newsmax.

Higbie said he got started on this enterprise when noticed there was no shortage of e-commerce sites that essentially promoted companies with certain political affiliations.

Still, there was no mechanism for consumers to rate the organizations or give personal feedback on whether the companies were living up to their claims.

"There was no way for me to tell, Are they actually conservative?" Higbie said.

So, he rolled out a way for consumers to provide feedback on the political leanings of businesses they frequent.

The app officially debuted in April and currently lists 3.5 million different businesses. Categories range from arts and entertainment and event planning to food and hotels.

A user only needs to enter a business into the search bar, and, in a matter of seconds, the app will return a ranking of the business that ranges from progressive to conservative.

The ratings system has five levels: progressive, liberal, neutral, moderate conservative, and conservative.

The rankings are tallied by an internal metric that considers five factors: virtue signaling, political action and donations, personal freedoms, public safety, and freedom ratings. The app reviews what kind of political donations a company may have made and examines company policies — such as a business’ decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or its stance on law enforcement.

If a search for a certain company doesn’t yield a result, the user can add the business on the spot and then provide comments based on their own personal experiences.

Since the app’s debut, Higbie said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"People are thrilled," he said.

Now, in the same way people can leave a review about a business’ service in numerous online forums, he said people finally can rate a company if it displays a certain political attitude so other consumers "know exactly where it stands."

Align Us aims to create a "public square" and doesn’t vet what users are posting about a company to eliminate the feeling that "Big Brother" is watching. But Higbie said if a user is sabotaging a certain business, their account will be marked as fraudulent and canceled and their posts will be removed.

"We leave it entirely up to the user" he said.

Users can also be assured that companies have no influence over what is being posted about them.

"No company can pay us to keep their rating a certain way," he said. "This is the voice of the people."