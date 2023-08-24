Alice Cooper Calls 'Woke' Ideology 'Laughable,' Slams Trans 'Fad'

Legendary rock star Alice Cooper called "woke" ideology "laughable" and said transgenderism is a "fad" in an interview with a music news outlet this week.

Stereogum reporter Rachel Brodsky asked the singer, whom she called "one of the best-known gender-benders in rock," to comment on gender-transition care and the cultural debate surrounding "sexuality and gender."

"I'm understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," he said. "I find it wrong when you've got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you're confusing him, telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'"

Cooper said transgender ideology is confusing children and teenagers alike by telling them they can be anything they want to be, including cats and trees.

"The whole woke thing ... Who's making the rules?" he asked. "Is there a building somewhere in New York where people sit down every day and say, 'OK, we can't say "mother" now; we have to say "birthing person"; get that out on the wire right now?' Who is this person that's making these rules? I don't get it. I'm not being old school about it. I'm being logical about it.

"It's getting to the point now where it's laughable," he said. "If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy. I don't know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don't know one person. Everybody I talk to says, 'Isn't it stupid?'"

The way he sees it, people need to "become sexually aware of who they are" before they start thinking about which gender they are, Cooper said.

"I look at it this way, the logical way: If you have these genitals, you're a boy. If you have those genitals, you're a girl," he said. "There's a difference between 'I am a male who is a female, or I'm a female that's a male' and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. OK, so that's a fact.

"That's something you can do later on if you want to," he added. "But you're not a male born a female."

The "Poison" singer also talked about how he can see someone taking advantage of sex-segregated public spaces changing the rules to accommodate transgender individuals.

"A guy can walk into a woman's bathroom at any time and just say, 'I just feel like I'm a woman today' and have the time of his life in there, and he's not in the least bit ... He's just taking advantage of that situation," Cooper said. "Well, that's going to happen. Somebody's going to get raped, and the guy's going to say, 'Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.' Where do you draw this line?"