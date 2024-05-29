WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alexandria ocasio-cortez | porn | ai | deepfake

AOC Touts Bill to Fight AI Deepfake Pornography

By    |   Wednesday, 29 May 2024 03:49 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is pushing for federal legislation that would crack down on deepfake pornography generated by AI, calling it "sexual violence," The Hill reported.

"Since the public release of AI tools, out of all the images and video that AI has generated, over 90 to 95% of it has been nonconsensual deep fake pornography and over 90% of that is targeting women," Ocasio-Cortez said in a YouTube video released Tuesday while touting the Defiance Act.

"This is sexual violence. As a prominent and visible female elected official, I've been personally targeted by this, but it's not just prominent people in the limelight. What is actually concerning is the way that this is being used to target everyday people, and if you are a woman of any kind that wants to aspire to anything — starting a business, becoming a teacher, running for office — you are overwhelmingly facing the risk of being targeted by this kind of reputational sexual violence that is at its core exploitative."

Ocasio-Cortez said the bipartisan bill would update the Violence Against Women Act to create a "civil course of action" for victims of deepfake pornography.

"What that means is that if you are a victim or survivor of AI fake pornography, you will start to have federal protections where you can begin to pursue accountability in court for perpetrators and people who generate, perpetrate and spread this kind of imagery against you," she said.

Politico reported that the White House issued a "call to action" this week, seeking Congress to strengthen legal protections victims of of AI fake porn, but that lawmakers have struggled to find a solution.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is pushing for federal legislation that would crack down on deepfake pornography generated by AI, calling it "sexual violence," The Hill reported."
alexandria ocasio-cortez, porn, ai, deepfake
274
2024-49-29
Wednesday, 29 May 2024 03:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved